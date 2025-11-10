Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
10.11.2025 19:03:10
NuScale Power Stock Tumbles From All-Time Highs in October. What's Next?
Shares of NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) surged to an all-time high of $57.42 on Oct. 16 but then fell nearly 16% in the second half of October. The nuclear energy stock, however, still ended the month up 24.6% according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, thanks to its solid run-up in the earlier days, driven by a big announcement from the U.S. Department of Defense.Image source: Getty ImagesNuScale Power is developing small modular reactors (SMRs) and is the only company to have received design approvals from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. So every time the U.S. government announces initiatives focused on the nuclear energy industry, particularly small reactors, NuScale Power stock rises in anticipation of potential contract wins for the company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
