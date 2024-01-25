NuStar Energy L.P. Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Common Unit Distribution and Series A, Series B and Series C Preferred Units Distributions

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a fourth quarter 2023 common unit distribution of $0.40 per unit. The fourth quarter common unit distribution will be paid on February 13, 2024 to holders of record as of February 7, 2024.

NuStar Energy L.P.’s Board of Directors also declared a fourth quarter 2023 Series A preferred unit distribution of $0.77533 per unit, a Series B preferred unit distribution of $0.70515 per unit and a Series C preferred unit distribution of $0.78246 per unit. The preferred unit distributions will be paid on March 15, 2024 to holders of record as of March 1, 2024.

NuStar Energy L.P., through its subsidiaries (collectively, "NuStar” or the "Partnership”), is an independent liquids terminal and pipeline operator. NuStar currently has approximately 9,500 miles of pipeline and 63 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels, ammonia and specialty liquids. The Partnership’s combined system has approximately 49 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com and its Sustainability page at https://sustainability.nustarenergy.com/.

This release serves as qualified notice to nominees under Treasury Regulation Sections 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d) and 1.1446(f). Please note that 100% of NuStar Energy L.P.’s distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. 100% of the distribution is in excess of cumulative net income for purposes of Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446(f)-4(c)(2)(iii). Accordingly, all of NuStar Energy L.P.’s distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate for individuals and corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not NuStar Energy L.P., are treated as the withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

