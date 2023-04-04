NuStar Recognized as One of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® by Great Place To Work® and Fortune Media

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) announced today that it has once again been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by Great Place To Work® and Fortune Media for 2023. NuStar has been named to this prestigious list 13 times, and is the only San Antonio-based company, one of only two energy companies, and one of 10 Texas-based companies on this year’s list.

To determine the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Great Place To Work analyzed the anonymous survey responses of more than half a million employees from Great Place To Work Certified®-certified companies with at least 1,000 workers. Companies also submitted essays describing their efforts to offer generous and innovative support for workers, which were validated against employee survey responses.

"This recognition is a testament to the caring and sharing culture established by our Chairman Emeritus, Bill Greehey, and embodied by our employees across the country,” said NuStar Chairman and CEO Brad Barron.

"Last year’s results are a great example of the many benefits of our employee-first corporate culture,” said Barron. "It not only makes NuStar a better, safer and more enjoyable place to work, it also makes the company more successful. Because of our employees’ dedication and commitment, our operations performed extremely well across our entire system, and our safety and environmental record continued to be significantly better than our industry. As a result, our net income, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and distributable cash flow all increased year-over-year; we had the highest fourth quarter net income and EBITDA in NuStar’s history; and we continued to set the pace for giving back to the communities where we have operations,” he said.

Earning a spot on this list means that NuStar has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best places to work in the country. According to the survey, 90 percent of NuStar employees said it is a great place to work compared to 57 percent of employees at a typical U.S. company. NuStar employees gave high ratings for the company’s commitment to providing special and unique benefits, giving back to the community, having a no-layoff policy, making new employees feel welcome, being able to take time off from work, and making employees feel like family.

"It’s in times like these that the best workplaces separate themselves,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work.

"In a challenging economy, many companies reduce investments in their people and scale back goals for diversity, equity, and inclusion. But these companies, the 100 Best, relentlessly pursue a better work experience for every employee, and if anything, double down on the employee experience regardless of title, tenure, gender, or ethnicity. These companies know this is how you increase performance, productivity, and your innovation velocity when your firm needs it the most.”

This recognition comes on the heels of the announcement that Newsweek named NuStar one of "America’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023” and Latino Leaders Magazine also recently named the company on its list of the "25 Best Companies For Latinos to Work.”

About NuStar Energy L.P.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 9,500 miles of pipeline and 63 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels, ammonia and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 49 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com and its Sustainability page at https://sustainability.nustarenergy.com/.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list by analyzing survey responses of over half a million employees who work for Great Place To Work Certified companies with at least 1,000 workers. The survey contained 60 employee experience questions that make up the Great Place To Work Trust Index™. Companies also submitted essays about their workplace benefits and employee support programs, which were validated against employee survey data. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Our employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything we do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work for all.

