31.01.2024 15:50:07

Nuvve Holding Announces Pricing Of $9.6 Mln Public Offering, Stock Tanks

(RTTNews) - Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE), Wednesday announced the pricing of a public offering for proceeds of about $9.6 million. The company's stock plunged over 57%, following the news.

The offering is comprised of 4.8 million shares and 4.8 million Series A Warrants with an initial exercise price of $2.00 per share and a term of five years following the issuance date. The offering also includes 4.8 million Series B Warrants with an exercise price of $2.00 per share and a term of nine months following the issuance date and 4.8 million Series C Warrants with an exercise price of $2.00 per share and a term of five years following the issuance date.

NVVE is currently trading at $1.4350, down $1.9050 or 57.04%, on the Nasdaq. The stock opened its trading at $3.3800 after closing Tuesday's trading at $3.3400. The stock has traded between $1.4100 and $61.2000 in the past 52-week period.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nuvve Holding Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten