NV5 Global To Buy GIS Solutions In Cash, Stock Deal

(RTTNews) - NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced Thursday that it has reached an agreement to acquire GIS Solutions, Inc.

The acquisition was made with a combination of cash and stock and will be immediately accretive to NV5's earnings.

GIS Solutions is a full range provider of enterprise geographic information system or GIS technologies and services. It specializes in developing web-enabled GIS database applications from multiple modalities to track and monitor transportation resources and asset conditions for departments of transportation.

Dickerson Wright, PE, Executive Chairman of NV5, said, "Tech-enabled services, such as geospatial solutions, have grown as a percentage of NV5's revenue as we focus on services with higher margins and more rapid scalability than traditional surveying services, and we are pleased to add GIS Solutions to the NV5 organization. We will continue to identify and pursue opportunities in geospatial and other tech-enabled service categories to drive margin expansion and organic growth throughout NV5."