Nvidia, Arm, or Broadcom: The Best AI Semiconductor Stock to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

Artificial intelligence (AI) will eventually reshape most industries by either eliminating the need for human workers or boosting worker productivity. Analysts generally agree the transformation will happen in phases. They define and ennumerate those phases differently, but infrastructure companies are always the first to benefit.Training machine learning models and running inference on AI applications is contingent upon powerful semiconductors and networking hardware. As a result, chipmakers Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) have already benefited from AI adoption. Year to date, Nvidia stock has surged 160%, Arm stock has increased 80%, and Broadcom stock has climbed 49%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has advanced 18%.However, Wall Street believes the leaderboard will look different over the next 12 months. Listed below are the median price targets (and implied upside) for all three stocks as of Aug. 25.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool