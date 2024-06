Nvidia Completed Its 10-for-1 Stock Split. These 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Could Be the Next Stock Splits

Stocks that split tend to beat the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), according to research from Bank of America. Since 1980, the average company has seen its share price increase 25.4% during the 12 months following a stock split announcement, while the S&P 500 has returned an average of 11.9% during the same period.Nvidia is the most recent company to follow that pattern. Since announcing a 10-for-1 stock split on May 22, its share price has surged 43%, while the S&P 500 has returned just 3%. Nvidia 's success is due to its market leadership in artificial intelligence (AI) chips and its expanding influence in other areas of the AI economy.Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) also play important roles in the AI economy, and they could be the next companies to announce stock splits. Here's what investors should know.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel