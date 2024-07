Nvidia Fell Again Today -- Time to Buy the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Leader's Stock?

After a volatile day of trading, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock ended Thursday's trading in the red. The company's share price fell 1.7% in the session, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Nvidia stock opened the day's trading down as much as 7%, but it was able to climb to a gain of 2.1% on better-than-expected economic data before retreating to bearish territory after some analysts suggested big-tech earnings could continue to underwhelm. Investors have been pivoting away from the artificial intelligence (AI) leader and other megacap tech stocks amid geopolitical risks and valuation concerns, and recent earnings reports from Alphabet and Tesla have added to selling pressures.Nvidia stock has now fallen in four out of five of its last daily trading sessions. The company's stock is now down roughly 17% from the peak that it reached on June 18. Is it time to buy the high-profile AI stock?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool