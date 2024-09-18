|
18.09.2024 16:07:00
Nvidia Just Made a 147% Profit Betting on This AI Stock
It's difficult to make a 147% return in a matter of months, but that's what Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) achieved with a multimillion-dollar investment this year. The investment was one of many AI companies Nvidia decided to back. All were companies that it has worked with in the past, so it presumably knows them quite well. Despite the huge profit, Nvidia appears to be holding on to its fairly recent stock purchases. Investors looking for maximum growth should consider jumping in.Less than a year ago, Nvidia plowed $3.7 million into SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) stock. Shares have risen by 147% since then, but there's reason to believe they could rise another 10 times in value over the long term. But before you invest, there are a few things you need to consider.At its core, SoundHound AI is a company focused on bringing AI to everything sound-related. From voice assistants to drive-thru ordering, anytime you chat with a speaker, SoundHound AI wants its technology to be there. With more than a decade in operation, the company has amassed more than 200 patents and an impressive customer list that has continued to grow.
