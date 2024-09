Nvidia Stock Has Plunged 22%. Here's Why 1 Top Wall Street Analyst Thinks It's Time to Load Up on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock.

For years, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a superstar prospect in the investing world. However, the stock isn't as highly sought after at the moment as it was earlier in 2024. Nvidia 's share prices are down over 22% from the peak it set in June. The stock was down even more a month ago before mounting a temporary comeback that quickly faded.Is it time to sell Nvidia? Some might believe so. But one top Wall Street analyst thinks it's instead time to load up on the artificial intelligence (AI) stock.There are multiple factors behind Nvidia's recent decline. The delay in shipping GPUs based on the company's new Blackwell architecture is a top one. Investors had hoped the revenue from these powerful new chips would begin hitting Nvidia's top line sooner rather than later. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool