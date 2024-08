Nvidia Stock Sank Today -- Is It Time to Buy the Dip?

Volatility continued for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock in Thursday's trading. The artificial intelligence (AI) leader's share ended the daily session down 6.7%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.After posting big gains Wednesday, Nvidia stock initially looked poised to see another day of gains thanks to strong demand indicators following the publication of Meta Platforms' Q2 results and guidance. But macroeconomic concerns took center stage for the broader stock market, and the highlighting of related risk factors drove big sell-offs for the chip specialist.Nvidia's pullback today comes on the heels of even bigger gains on Wednesday. Microsoft issued encouraging capital expenditures and AI investment guidance with its recent quarterly report. Advanced Micro Devices also published Q2 results that showed demand for data center processors was high.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool