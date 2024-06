Nvidia's 10-for-1 Stock Split Comes With a Warning. History Says the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Could Do This Next.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) completed its 10-for-1 stock split after market close on Friday, June 7. Like most forward stock splits, this one followed significant share price appreciation. The stock surged 225% during the past year and 850% since November 2022, when the launch of ChatGPT sparked the artificial intelligence (AI) gold rush.Nvidia remains well-positioned to benefit as more businesses invest in AI. Indeed, it is arguably the best pure-play AI stock. However, stock splits have historically been bad news for Nvidia shareholders. The company's value has declined by an average of 23% during the 12-month period following past splits.Here's what investors should know.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel