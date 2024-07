Nvidia's Data Center "Real Estate" Is Under Pressure, and It's Only a Matter of Time Before Its Share Price Reflects It

Roughly 30 years ago, the evolution of the internet changed everything for corporate America. Although it took time for businesses to fully realize the potential that e-commerce brought to the table, it proved to be a game-changing innovation.Since the mid-1990s, an assortment of next-big-thing technologies and trends have come and gone, seemingly all of which had the potential to change the long-term growth trajectory for businesses. Following three decades of trends struggling in the internet's shadow, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as the next great leap forward in innovation.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool