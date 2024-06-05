|
05.06.2024 12:15:00
Nvidia's Stock Price Just Exploded. Time to Buy?
It feels like analysts have reported new growth for Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock nearly every week for more than a year now. Experts have said the company's shares are overvalued on more than one occasion. And yet, its stock price just keeps rising.Nvidia's shares have risen 174% over the last year, 122% year to date, and have popped again this month. The company's stock has jumped 25% in the last 30 days, thanks to another earnings beat and continued dominance in AI. So, you might be asking yourself, is it still worth investing in Nvidia, and does it have much to offer new investors?Past gains and the company's position in tech suggest Nvidia's stock remains an attractive option for those in it for the long haul. Tech stocks are known for delivering significant gains to patient investors, and Nvidia holds one of the most powerful positions in the industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
