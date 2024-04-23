|
NVR Inc. Q1 Profit Climbs, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - NVR Inc. (NVR) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $394.27 million, or $116.41 per share. This compares with $344.35 million, or $99.89 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $103.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $2.29 billion from $2.13 billion last year.
NVR Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $394.27 Mln. vs. $344.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $116.41 vs. $99.89 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.29 Bln vs. $2.13 Bln last year.
