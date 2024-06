NW Natural Water To Acquire Puttman Infrastructure And Infrastructure Capital Holdings

(RTTNews) - NW Natural Water Company, a subsidiary of Northwest Natural (NWN), has agreed to acquire all the interests of Infrastructure Capital Holdings, which includes the assets of Puttman Infrastructure. Tom Puttman, president of Puttman Infrastructure and ICH, will join the company as president of NW Natural Water. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024.

The company said the acquisition will add approximately 4,200 water, wastewater and recycled water customers across Oregon, Idaho and California, expanding to an expected 19,000 connections at full buildout.