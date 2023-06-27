Regulated Information

Nyrstar NV - Results of the annual general shareholders' meetings held on 27 June 2023

27 June 2023 at 11.55 CEST

Nyrstar NV (the "Company") held its annual general shareholders' meeting ("AGM") in Brussels today.

The AGM did not have an attendance quorum requirement for the items on the agenda. The shareholders’ meeting approved all items on the agenda of the AGM with the exception of the agenda item seeking the appointment of Mr. Thierry Buytaert as an independent director of the Company.

