Oak Street Health Announces Cancellation of its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH or "Oak Street Health”), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare and the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name, today announced its Board of Directors has cancelled its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 8:30 A.M., Central Time (the "Annual Meeting”).

This follows the previously announced definitive agreement under which CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS or "CVS Health”), a leading health solutions company, will acquire Oak Street Health in an all-cash transaction at $39.00 per share, representing an enterprise value of approximately $10.6 billion. Oak Street Health currently anticipates that the transaction will close in the first half of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of the merger by Oak Street Health stockholders. Oak Street Health expects that the current members of its Board of Directors will continue as directors until the closing of the transaction. Upon closing of the transaction, Oak Street Health common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.

If the transaction is not completed pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement governing the proposed transaction (the "Merger Agreement”), the Oak Street Health Board of Directors will reschedule the Annual Meeting for a later date.

About Oak Street Health, Inc.

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, Oak Street Health operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 170 centers across 21 states and is the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name. Oak Street Health is a winner of Energage’s 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, was recognized by Inc. on its inaugural Best-Led Companies of 2021 list and was honored as a recipient of the 2022 and 2021 Joy in Medicine™ Health System Recognition Program by the American Medical Association. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Oak Street Health. This press release contains forward-looking statements, which include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, such as statements regarding Oak Street Health’s expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may,” "will,” "could,” "would,” "should,” "expect,” "intend,” "plan,” "anticipate,” "believe,” "estimate,” "predict,” "project,” "aim,” "potential,” "continue,” "ongoing,” "goal,” "can,” "seek,” "target” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Statements in this press release that are forward looking may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing of the closing of the proposed acquisition and other transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement. By their nature, all forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and/or quantify. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the right of Oak Street Health or CVS Health or both of them to terminate the Merger Agreement, including circumstances requiring a party to pay the other party a termination fee pursuant to the Merger Agreement; the failure to obtain Oak Street Health stockholder approval in a timely manner or otherwise; the risk that the acquisition may not close in the anticipated timeframe or at all due to one or more of the other closing conditions to the transaction not being satisfied or waived; the risk that there may be unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the proposed acquisition; risks that the proposed transaction disrupts Oak Street Health’s current plans and operations; the risk that certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction may impact Oak Street Health’s ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; risks related to disruption of each company’s management’s time and attention from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; continued availability of capital and financing and rating agency actions; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of Oak Street Health’s common stock, credit ratings or operating results; the risk that the proposed transaction and its announcement could have an adverse effect on the ability of Oak Street Health to retain and hire key personnel, to retain customers and to maintain relationships with its business partners, suppliers and customers and on its operating results and businesses generally, including with respect to Humana Inc. and its affiliates, which lease or license to Oak Street Health a majority of Oak Street Health’s primary care centers; the risk of litigation that could be instituted against the parties to the Merger Agreement or their respective directors, managers or officers and/or regulatory actions related to the proposed acquisition, including the effects of any outcomes related thereto; risks related to unpredictable and severe or catastrophic events, including but not limited to acts of terrorism, war or hostilities, cyber attacks, or the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any other pandemic, epidemic or outbreak of an infectious disease in the United States or worldwide on Oak Street Health’s business, financial condition and results of operations, as well as the response thereto by each company’s management; and other business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions. Also, Oak Street Health’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements for a number of additional reasons as described in Oak Street Health’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”), including those set forth in the Risk Factors section and under any "Forward-Looking Statements” or similar heading in Oak Street Health’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Oak Street Health’s Current Reports on Form 8-K.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Oak Street Health’s forward-looking statements. Oak Street Health’s forward-looking statements are and will be based upon management’s then-current views and assumptions regarding CVS Health’s proposed acquisition of Oak Street Health, future events and operating performance, and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. Oak Street Health assumes no duty to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, uncertainties or otherwise.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This press release is being made in respect of the proposed transaction involving Oak Street Health and CVS Health. Oak Street Health has filed a definitive proxy statement and a form of proxy card with the SEC in connection with the solicitation of proxies for the special meeting of stockholders of Oak Street Health relating to the proposed transaction (the "Definitive Proxy Statement”). This press release is not a substitute for the Definitive Proxy Statement or any other document that may be filed by Oak Street Health with the SEC.

BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION, OAK STREET HEALTH STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE INTO THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.

Any vote in respect of resolutions to be proposed at Oak Street Health’s special meeting of stockholders to approve the proposed transaction or other responses in relation to the proposed transaction should be made only on the basis of the information contained in the Definitive Proxy Statement. You may obtain a free copy of the Definitive Proxy Statement and other related documents filed by Oak Street Health and documents filed by CVS Health with the SEC at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov or by accessing the Investor Relations section of Oak Street Health’s website at https://www.oakstreethealth.com for documents filed by Oak Street Health or the Investors portion of CVS Health’s website at https://investors.cvshealth.com for documents filed by CVS Health.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Participants in the Solicitation

Oak Street Health, CVS Health and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Oak Street Health’s stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding CVS Health’s directors and executive officers is contained in CVS Health’s Definitive Proxy Statement for its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders filed with the SEC on April 1, 2022, as updated by CVS Health’s subsequent filings made on www.sec.gov. Information regarding Oak Street Health’s directors and executive officers, including a description of their respective direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is and will be included in the Definitive Proxy Statement and Oak Street Health’s other filings with the SEC made subsequent to the date of the Definitive Proxy Statement. To the extent holdings of Oak Street Health’s securities by such directors or officers have changed or will change since the amounts printed as of a date disclosed in the Definitive Proxy Statement, such changes have been or will be reflected on Initial Statements of Beneficial Ownership on Form 3, Statements of Changes in Beneficial Ownership on Form 4 or other ownership reports filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the identity of potential participants, and their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in the Definitive Proxy Statement and other materials to be filed with the SEC in connection with the special meeting of Oak Street Health’s stockholders. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by accessing the Investor Relations section of Oak Street Health’s website at https://www.oakstreethealth.com for documents filed by Oak Street Health or the Investors portion of CVS Health’s website at https://investors.cvshealth.com for documents filed by CVS Health.

