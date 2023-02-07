Oak Street Health States that Its Policy is Not to Comment on Unusual Market Activity

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH or the "Company”), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare and the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name, announced today that in view of the unusual market activity in the Company’s stock, the New York Stock Exchange has contacted the Company in accordance with the Exchange’s usual practice. The Company stated that its policy is not to comment on unusual market activity.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare.

