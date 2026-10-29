Oatly: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 28, 2026, Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY) lowered its full-year adjusted EBITDA, a metric tracking core operational profitability, to a range of 16 million euros to 20 million euros because of rising North American fuel and freight costs. Investors must weigh near-term logistics margin squeezes against steady volume growth across international retail channels.

Three key takeaways from management's call explain how the company plans to navigate these cost pressures while expanding its market footprint.

Soaring fuel prices in North America outstripped internal cost offsets during the quarter, squeezing profit margins. Management plans to roll out selective price increases and smaller product sizes starting in the first quarter of 2027 to protect profitability.

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