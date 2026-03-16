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16.03.2026 09:34:18
OCI Global FY25 Total Operations Adj. EBITDA Declines
(RTTNews) - OCI Global (OCI.AS) reported fiscal 2025 net profit to shareholders of $183.7 million compared to $4.98 billion, prior year. Profit per share was $0.871 compared to $23.530. Total operations adjusted EBITDA was $122 million compared to $826 million. Total operations adjusted loss per share was $0.159 compared to a loss of $0.056. Continuing Operations adjusted EBITDA was $46 million compared to a loss of $32 million in the prior year.
Fiscal 2025 Total Operations revenue was $1.61 billion compared to $4.08 billion. Continuing Operations revenue was $1.09 billion, an 11% improvement from last year.
For the second half, OCI reported Continuing Operations adjusted EBITDA of $45 million compared to a loss of $39 million. Continuing Operations revenue was $519 million, an 11% increase from prior year.
OCI Global shares are trading at 3.64 euros, down 2.93%.
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