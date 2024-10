Ocugen: FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Investigational New Drug Application For Phase 1 Trial Of OCU200

(RTTNews) - Ocugen (OCGN) reported that the FDA has lifted the clinical hold on the investigational new drug application for the Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating OCU200, a recombinant fusion protein consisting of tumstatin and transferrin, for treating diabetic macular edema. The company plans to pursue additional indications for OCU200 to potentially treat diabetic retinopathy and wet age-related macular degeneration.

"We are excited to launch the Phase 1 clinical trial for OCU200, which is designed to treat patients with DME," said Arun Upadhyay, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research & Development at Ocugen.

