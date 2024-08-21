ODP Business Solutions Expands Portfolio with Addition of Nespresso Professional Product Line

ODP Business Solutions, a leading supplier of workplace solutions and services, now offers Nespresso Professional product line. This line consists of versatile coffee makers and accessories specifically designed for small to large businesses and commercial spaces.

"We are excited to be the first distributor in this channel to bring customers the elevated experience they’re seeking with Nespresso Professional solutions helping to create spaces for people to connect, inspire and recharge over coffeehouse-quality coffee,” said Nisha Brown, VP of Marketing and Product Management for ODP Business Solutions. "This is an ideal addition to our extensive coffee and breakroom portfolio as we strive to provide our customers with the best solutions and services to support their business and customer needs.”

Nespresso Professional products are created for commercial spaces and businesses, with the same quality and sustainability standards that Nespresso is known to uphold. This line includes the newest Momento and Zenius machines to fit varying space, capacity and capability needs. The machines are available in plumbed and non-plumbed versions, and the line also includes espresso pods and accessories.

ODP Business Solutions customers can order the Nespresso Professional line via the company’s website or by contacting their ODP Business Solutions sales representative.

About ODP Business Solutions:

ODP Business Solutions is a trusted partner with more than 30 years of experience working with businesses to adapt to the ever-changing world of work. From technology transformation, sustainability, innovative workspace design, cleaning and breakroom, and everything in between, ODP Business Solutions has the integrated products and services businesses need. Powered by a collaborative team of experienced business consultants, world-class logistics, and trusted brand names, ODP Business Solutions advances how the working world gets work done. For more information on ODP Business Solutions, visit www.odpbusiness.com.

ODP Business Solutions is a division of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP). ODP and ODP Business Solutions are trademarks of ODP Business Solutions, LLC. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

