ODP Business Solutions Recognizes Customers for Green Purchasing Efforts

ODP Business Solutions is a prominent B2B supplier of workplace and technology solutions that help businesses of all sizes adapt and thrive in a dynamic business landscape. The company has recognized several of its significant clients today for their efforts in promoting eco-conscious procurement practices. These clients include:

Alamo Colleges District

Central Garden & Pet

ClassWallet (EPEAT Purchaser Award Winner)

Dallas County

ItemGrabber

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP

State of Mississippi

Texas REALTORS®

TravelCenters of America

University of Northern Iowa

Yakima School District

"Our efforts towards sustainability at ODP Business Solutions commence with our own dedication to minimizing our ecological footprint. However, we acknowledge the fact that our customers also prioritize environmental sustainability," stated David Centrella, president of ODP Business Solutions. "We recognize and appreciate customers who make eco-conscious purchases and celebrate their contribution towards helping to safeguard our planet. We encourage them to continue making more sustainable choices in the future.”

The award winners were selected for their expenditure on environmentally conscious products that possess characteristics such as recycled content, energy efficiency, and reduced use of harsh chemicals, among others. The selection process prioritized customer purchases with substantial eco-attributes. Furthermore, products that were labeled with ecolabels such as FSC®, EPEAT, GREENGUARD Certification, Green Seal®, and ECOLOGO® were also taken into account.

To assist customers in achieving their environmental sustainability objectives, ODP Business Solutions provides a range of resources, such as The Green Book® Digital Catalog for a more convenient eco-conscious shopping experience, a GreenerOffice™ web store offering thousands of products with eco-attributes, and an experienced sustainability team. Moreover, ODP Business Solutions features one of the foremost collections of Greener Solutions and reporting tools in the industry, several of which were created in cooperation with specific customers.

In addition, ODP Business Solutions and Global Electronics Council (GEC) have announced a recent collaboration that acknowledges a business that has taken substantial measures to reduce its environmental impact by choosing products that comply with EPEAT ecolabel’s stringent sustainability standards. EPEAT’s rating system evaluates products on a lifecycle basis, taking into account factors like the elimination of toxic substances, the use of recyclable and recycled materials, design for recycling, product durability, energy efficiency, corporate performance, and packaging characteristics. Products that satisfy sustainability requirements receive a rating of Gold, Silver, or Bronze.

"At Global Electronics Council, we are dedicated to promoting more sustainable and responsible practices throughout the electronics industry," said Bob Mitchell, CEO of Global Electronics Council. "Under our retailer program, GEC is excited to collaborate with ODP Business Solutions to recognize companies that are leading the way in sustainable purchasing."

"At ODP Business Solutions, we remain committed to providing our customers with the tools and resources they need to achieve their sustainability goals and appreciate great partners like GEC who align to both our values and our customers’ values," said Centrella.

For more information about ODP Business Solutions' sustainability initiatives and tools, click here.

About ODP Business Solutions

ODP Business Solutions, LLC, an operating company of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), is a leading B2B provider of workplace and technology solutions, combining an extensive range of products and services with a national footprint and hundreds of experienced business advisors. As a trusted partner, ODP Business Solutions supports over 140,000 corporate clients, along with the SLED and GSA divisions, in navigating the often-complex needs of today's hybrid business environment. From accessing comprehensive solutions and strategic alliances, to supply chain innovation and robust digital platforms, ODP Business Solutions helps customers achieve business results across every industry. For more information on ODP Business Solutions, visit www.odpbusiness.com or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Global Electronics Council

The Global Electronics Council (GEC) is a mission-driven nonprofit that leverages the power of purchasers to create a world where only sustainable technology is bought and sold. GEC manages the EPEAT ecolabel, a free resource for procurement professionals to identify and select more sustainable products. In addition, the EPEAT ecolabel is a resource for manufacturers to demonstrate that their products conform to the highest sustainability standards. Since its launch in 2006, procurement professionals have reported purchases of 2.4 billion EPEAT products, generating cost savings of $24.6 billion USD and a reduction of 286 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. To learn more, visit www.gec.org and www.epeat.net or to follow GEC on LinkedIn and Twitter.

