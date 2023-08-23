ODP Business Solutions Releases 2023 Diverse Supplier Catalog

ODP Business Solutions, an operating company of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) and leading B2B provider of workplace and technology solutions, serving customers through a national footprint and hundreds of experienced business advisors, today announced the release of its 2023 Diverse Supplier Catalog, featuring the company’s complete assortment of products sold by diverse vendors. ODP Business Solutions’ diverse suppliers are certified minority-, women-, disabled-, LGBTQ+-, veteran-owned and small businesses.

The Diverse Supplier Catalog highlights an assortment of more than 1,800 items sourced from diverse suppliers, including office essentials, school supplies, furniture, and technology, with more than 800 products also containing eco-attributes or eco-labels.

"ODP Business Solutions is proud of our extensive selection of innovative products and services at cost-effective prices—including those available through our supplier diversity program,” shared David Centrella, president of ODP Business Solutions. "The release of our 2023 Diverse Supplier Catalog provides us with an opportunity to deliver a value-added and differentiated experience for our customers. It helps our company drive growth and aids our customers in attaining their supplier diversity targets for the upcoming year.”

In addition to products, the Diverse Supplier Catalog features small business success stories from Elevate Together grantees: Miami Posh, a women-owned business specializing in marketing services, media, and retail products including their signature product, the My Posh Planner®; OMA Bakery, a small minority- and family-owned business offering custom-made, artisan cakes and desserts; PA Bilingual, a certified women- and minority-owned business providing communication services; and OnDa Spot Solutions, a minority- and veteran-owned business offering commercial cleaning. Additional small business suppliers featured include Diversity Professional, a certified women and minority-owned business providing an interactive international publication, and Lock-ItTM, a certified women-owned business offering the convenience of a wallet and the functionality of a phone grip.

New to the 2023 catalog is ES ROBBINS, a certified women-owned business and leading manufacturer of chair mats and innovative solutions for office, industrial, food service, and equine fencing markets both domestically and internationally.

To learn more about ODP Business Solutions’ Supplier Diversity program, please visit odpbusiness.com/supplierdiversity.

About ODP Business Solutions

ODP Business Solutions, LLC, an operating company of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), is a leading B2B provider of workplace and technology solutions, combining an extensive range of products and services with a national footprint and hundreds of experienced business advisors. As a trusted partner, ODP Business Solutions supports over 140,000 corporate clients, along with the SLED and GSA divisions, in navigating the often-complex needs of today's hybrid business environment. From accessing comprehensive solutions and strategic alliances, to supply chain innovation and robust digital platforms, ODP Business Solutions helps customers achieve business results across every industry. For more information on ODP Business Solutions, visit www.odpbusiness.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

ODP and ODP Business Solutions are trademarks of ODP Business Solutions, LLC. Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, LLC. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. Veyer is a trademark of Veyer, LLC. Varis is a trademark of Varis, Inc. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

