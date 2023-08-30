Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Raise Nearly $1.7 Million to Help Teachers and Students Imagine Success

Office Depot today announced that nearly $1.7 million was raised leveraging its retail footprint to help more than 900 Title I public schools get brand new school supplies, classroom furniture, tech and more, just in time for the new school year.

The company partnered with Round It Up America® to enable every Office Depot and OfficeMax store to raise funds to support a Title I public elementary, middle or high school in the store's local community. As result of this program, nearly $1.7 million was raised from April through June of this year. Stores will continue to support the same local schools through December to help them restock and refresh the supplies they need, well after the start of the new school year.

Some local beneficiary schools will have the chance to participate in free VIP school shopping events to pick up furniture, supplies and more, to help create more comfortable and productive learning environments for students. Others will create wish lists detailing the items they need most, which will then be delivered to them at the school or available for pick up at their local Office Depot or OfficeMax store.

"We’re proud to host this education donation drive in our Office Depot and OfficeMax stores to help connect teachers and staff at Title I schools with the additional resources they need,” said Kevin Moffitt, executive vice president of The ODP Corporation and president of Office Depot. "Thanks to our customers’ generous support of this program, extra supplies, new classroom furniture, tech and more will be directed to hundreds of schools to help encourage a successful new school year.”

The program is an integral part of Office Depot’s Imagine Success™ platform, created to help teachers, parents, students, home office workers and small business owners alike fuel their passions, power their potential and achieve their goals.

Start Proud!® Program

The company also helps to support education through The ODP Corporation’s Start Proud!® program, and recently announced that over $2.5 million worth of school supplies and equipment would be provided to students and teachers at Title I public elementary schools across the country.

Give Back to Schools Program

And students, parents and teachers who shop online at officedepot.com or in Office Depot and OfficeMax stores can help to support the local school of their choice with any qualifying purchase. Shoppers can simply provide the name or Give Back To Schools ID number of their desired school at checkout (in store or online) and their designated school will receive 5% back in credits for free supplies, through the Give Back to Schools program.

Visit officedepot.com or speak with a friendly store associate at a local Office Depot or OfficeMax store to learn more.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, LLC, an operating company of The ODP Corporation, is a leading specialty retailer providing innovative products and services delivered through a fully integrated omnichannel platform of Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores and an award-winning online presence, OfficeDepot.com, to support the productivity and organization of its small business, home office and education clients. Office Depot is committed to enabling its clients’ success, strengthening local communities and providing equal opportunities for all. For more information, visit officedepot.com, download the Office Depot app on your iPhone or Android and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, LLC. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. ODP and ODP Business Solutions are trademarks of ODP Business Solutions, LLC. Veyer is a trademark of Veyer, LLC. Varis is a trademark of Varis, Inc. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230830686864/en/