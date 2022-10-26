Office Depot Announces Savings All Season Long to Help Clients Finish The Year Strong, Plus Convenient Shopping and Delivery Options

Office Depot, a leading omnichannel retailer dedicated to helping its small business, home office and education clients live more productive and organized lives through innovative products and services, today announced plans to help shoppers finish the year and start 2023 strong. With ways to save on must-have technology, furniture and supplies, time-saving services, top-shelf gifts, and convenient shopping and delivery options, including an industry-leading 20-minute in-store and curbside pickup service, Office Depot is helping to set clients up for success during the busy holiday season and beyond.

"The lines between work, family and life in general can feel even more blurred than normal during the holidays,” said Kevin Moffitt, executive vice president of The ODP Corporation and president of Office Depot. "With value and convenience being top of mind for many, Office Depot has solutions to help clients accomplish more, with top products, helpful services and savings planned all season long.”

Savings All Season Long

Whether clients are shopping for gifts, setting up their workspaces for the new year, or upgrading their classrooms, now’s the time to save big at Office Depot:

Holiday Deals: Find instant savings on top brands with new weekly deals every Sunday, and deals of the day, now through the end of the year.

Find instant savings on top brands with new weekly deals every Sunday, and deals of the day, now through the end of the year. Rewards Member Appreciation Event: From Sunday, Nov. 13 through Saturday, Nov. 19, clients enrolled in the Office Depot® OfficeMax® Rewards Program can save up to 50% on select items in store and online, during an exclusive Rewards member appreciation event. Members can also get 25% back in bonus rewards on a qualifying purchase during this event with a coupon available at officedepot.com/rewardsoffers and in stores. In addition to gaining access to members-only savings events like this one, members can also earn rewards in store and online on qualifying purchases, all year long. Sign up online at officedepot.com/rewards or in store today for a free membership.

From Sunday, Nov. 13 through Saturday, Nov. 19, clients enrolled in the Office Depot® OfficeMax® Rewards Program can save up to 50% on select items in store and online, during an exclusive Rewards member appreciation event. Members can also get 25% back in bonus rewards on a qualifying purchase during this event with a coupon available at officedepot.com/rewardsoffers and in stores. In addition to gaining access to members-only savings events like this one, members can also earn rewards in store and online on qualifying purchases, all year long. Sign up online at officedepot.com/rewards or in store today for a free membership. Black Friday: Black Friday deals will be available online at officedepot.com starting at 12:01 a.m. ET Thanksgiving Day and in stores on Black Friday for in-person shopping during normal store hours.

Black Friday deals will be available online at officedepot.com starting at 12:01 a.m. ET Thanksgiving Day and in stores on Black Friday for in-person shopping during normal store hours. Cyber Monday and Cyber Week: Shop markdowns on the latest tech, furniture and more on Cyber Monday. And because one day just isn’t enough, great deals will be available all week long throughout Cyber Week.

Gift Guides and Giveaways

Find a curated assortment of gift guides with suggestions designed to delight everyone from teachers, techies, teens, home office workers, co-workers and more, online at officedepot.com/giftguides.

Shoppers also have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win new furniture, chairs, technology, workplace must-haves and classroom favorites during Office Depot’s 12 Days of Giveaways. Follow Office Depot on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter as a new prize will be revealed each day starting Monday, Nov. 7 through Friday, Nov. 18. Visit officedepot.com/giveaways for official rules and regulations and to enter for a chance to win a gift tailored for everyone from a "Content Creator” to a "Selfmade Entrepreneur” to a "Super Teacher.”

Business Select Program

Now through Saturday, Dec. 3, business clients can sign up for the Office Depot® OfficeMax® Business Select Program and enjoy a first-year membership for only $29 (regularly priced at $99 per year). As a Business Select member, small business owners can take advantage of exclusive discounts, convenient and quick in-store and shipping options, and can also get $100 to use towards print services, pack and ship services and computer setup and repair services.

Rewards for Teachers

Teachers looking to create a classroom full of inspiration this holiday season can earn 30% back in bonus rewards on qualifying purchases of teaching supplies, copy and print materials, classroom decor, ink and toner and more. To redeem this offer, teachers must present their valid teacher ID, Office Depot® OfficeMax® Rewards member number, and coupon available here to the cashier, in-store, at checkout. This offer is valid through the end of this year.

Convenient Shopping, Shipping and Delivery Options

To help clients save time and check off their professional and personal to-do lists, Office Depot offers:

20-Minute In-Store and Curbside Pickup: Take advantage of an industry-leading in-store and curbside pickup service at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores with the company’s 20-minute pickup promise. Qualifying orders placed online at officedepot.com or via the Office Depot mobile app can be picked up in-store or curbside in just 20 minutes. For qualifying pickup orders not ready in 20 minutes, customers will receive an email with a coupon for $20 off their next qualifying purchase. For complete details visit officedepot.com/pickup.

Extended Holiday Return Policy : Any item purchased between Saturday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 24 from officedepot.com, the Office Depot mobile app or an Office Depot or OfficeMax store, can be returned until Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, or as the policy allows, whichever is later. Click here for complete details.

: Any item purchased between Saturday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 24 from officedepot.com, the Office Depot mobile app or an Office Depot or OfficeMax store, can be returned until Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, or as the policy allows, whichever is later. Click here for complete details. Pack & Ship Services: Clients can save time during the busy holiday season and shop, pack and ship all in one trip at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores. Click here to learn more.

Same-Day Printing: A wide portfolio of print solutions including flyers, signs, posters, banners, marketing materials and more, are available for same-day pick-up. Qualifying orders must be placed in-store or online for in-store pickup by 2 p.m. local time and Same-Day Service must be requested at time of order. Click here for additional details.

A wide portfolio of print solutions including flyers, signs, posters, banners, marketing materials and more, are available for same-day pick-up. Qualifying orders must be placed in-store or online for in-store pickup by 2 p.m. local time and Same-Day Service must be requested at time of order. Click here for additional details. Same-Day Delivery : Qualifying orders placed before 5 p.m. local time are available for same-day delivery. Simply place an order, select an available delivery window, and the order will be delivered within the delivery window selected at checkout. Visit officedepot.com/samedaydelivery to learn more.

: Qualifying orders placed before 5 p.m. local time are available for same-day delivery. Simply place an order, select an available delivery window, and the order will be delivered within the delivery window selected at checkout. Visit officedepot.com/samedaydelivery to learn more. Free Next-Business Day Delivery: Spend $45 or more on qualifying orders placed online before 3 p.m. and get free next business-day delivery within our local delivery areas. Visit officedepot.com/delivery to learn more.

Find services and solutions to succeed this holiday season with savings all season long at officedepot.com and in Office Depot and OfficeMax stores nationwide.

