Office Depot Fall Depot Discount Days are Coming Soon – Here's What to Know!

Office Depot is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Depot Discount Days happening from October 3 to October 12! This mega sale event is open to all customers, offering up to 50% off across categories such as furniture, technology, and more.

Get Ready for Huge Savings! For ten days, shoppers can dive into some of the year's hottest deals at officedepot.com and in Office Depot and OfficeMax stores nationwide. Whether you’re starting your holiday shopping early or stocking up on essentials, you won’t want to miss out on pre-holiday savings on deals such as:

$190 Savings – Realspace® Electric 48"W Height-Adjustable Standing Desk, Black

$150 Savings – Realspace® Modern Comfort Winsley Bonded Leather Mid-Back Manager Office Chair, Black/Silver, BIFMA Compliant

$270 Savings – ASUS® Vivobook Go E1504FA-OS54 Laptop, 15.6", AMD Ryzen 5, AI Enabled, 16GB Memory, 512GB Solid State Drive, Windows® 11 Home (Available October 6–12 only)

Not an Office Depot OfficeMax Rewards member yet? Join today! It’s free! Rewards members benefit by exclusive member pricing on qualifying purchases.

Shop Smart with Same-Day Delivery and 20 Minute In-store Pick Up. Want to avoid the crowds but still take advantage of these fantastic savings? Enjoy the convenience of Same-Day Delivery on eligible items or Buy Online and Pick Up in Store within 20 minutes. Simply visit www.officedepot.com/samedaydelivery to verify if your zip code is eligible for this same-day delivery service.

