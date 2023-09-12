Office Depot Launches New Podcast Series to Empower Small Business Owners

Office Depot, a leading omnichannel retailer dedicated to helping its small business, home office, and education clients live more productive and organized lives through innovative products and services, today announced the launch of a new podcast series called "Imagine Success,” available now at officedepot.com/podcast and on major podcast platforms including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. The series will include thought-provoking conversations to inspire entrepreneurs and help guide them through the various stages of a business’s life cycle, from taking the leap to building a brand to identifying sources of funding, scaling for growth, conquering challenges and more.

Hosted by Kevin Moffitt, executive vice president of The ODP Corporation and president of Office Depot, the podcast series features real-world strategies and stories from industry leaders and small business owners alike. Through these stories, guests will educate and inspire others to achieve their own version of success.

"At Office Depot, we’re always striving to find new, innovative ways to enable success for small business owners,” said Moffitt. "We hope listeners of the podcast will find practical insights, valuable takeaways and actionable tips from each episode that will empower them to pursue their passions and achieve their business goals.”

As the proud son of small business owners who’ve opened four different businesses since the mid-1970s, Moffitt kicks off the podcast’s debut episode in conversation with his parents, Bertha and Victor Moffitt. The first episode of the Imagine Success podcast explores putting a business idea into motion and also features interviews with Brit Morin and Justine Pon. Morin is a venture capitalist, serial entrepreneur and founder and CEO of Brit + Co, a modern lifestyle and education company, plus Selfmade, an educational platform that Office Depot has been a proud sponsor of since 2020, that helps female founders start and grow their own businesses. Pon is the founder of The Ponnery, an arts and crafts product company that celebrates Asian American food and culture.

Visit officedepot.com/podcast to listen to the podcast and discover innovative products and helpful services designed to support small business owners.

