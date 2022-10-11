Office Depot Provides Nearly $4 Million in Tech, Furniture, Supplies and More to Title I Schools Nationwide

Office Depot, a leading omnichannel retailer dedicated to helping its small business, home office and education clients live more productive and organized lives through innovative products and services, today announced that the company provided nearly $4 million worth of technology, furniture, supplies and more to Title I elementary schools nationwide. Title I is a federal education program that supports low-income students across the country.

"Office Depot strives to provide additional resources to schools with economically disadvantaged students to help enable their success in the classroom,” said Kevin Moffitt, executive vice president of The ODP Corporation and president of Office Depot. "We're pleased to help ease some of the financial burden for many families and educators this school year and are here to support students, parents and teachers year-round with products, services, solutions and programs that give back.”

The Office Depot Start Proud!® program, now in its fifth year, was created to help foster brighter beginnings for schools in low-income communities by connecting those students and teachers with supplies to help them feel confident, prepared and proud. Office Depot associate volunteers assembled 18,000 colorful backpacks with school supplies, valued at more than $1.8 million, to benefit students at nearly 30 Title I schools. Each premium backpack was stuffed with nearly 20 products including composition books, spiral notebooks, paper folders, pencils, highlighters and more.

The backpacks were distributed during Start Proud!® school pep rallies, where local Office Depot associates teamed up with school administrators to welcome students and teachers back to school during their first week and unveil the donations. Eighteen teachers, who exemplify passion, dedication, and innovation in the classroom, were selected by their principals and surprised with the Office Depot® All-Star Teacher award. Each of these teachers received new technology, furniture and teaching supplies, valued at over $2,000, to help them enhance their classrooms. With support from Boise Paper and Domtar Paper, each of the schools also received Office Depot® OfficeMax® merchandise cards to help them provide additional supplies for students throughout the school year.

Office Depot also leveraged its retail footprint and partnership with Round It Up America® to provide back-to-school shoppers and business clients with the opportunity to support Title I schools across the country. Thanks to the generosity shown by Office Depot and OfficeMax customers from July through September, nearly $2.2 million was collected to benefit nearly 70 Title I schools. With these additional funds, selected school representatives will have the opportunity to participate in free VIP shopping events to get critical supplies to support their students’ education. These events are set to kick off at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores later this month.

