Office Depot Welcomes Hallmark, Expanding Its Selection for Celebrations and Everyday Moments

Office Depot, an operating company of The ODP Corporation and a leading omnichannel retailer dedicated to helping its small business, home office, and education customers live more productive and organized lives, is making it easier for customers to connect and celebrate life’s special moments with the addition of a curated assortment of Hallmark products. Hallmark’s iconic collection of greeting cards, stationery, and gift wrap will complement Office Depot’s expanding party supply selection in more than 885 stores across the country.

The relationship with Hallmark is just the latest new offering from the retailer. Office Depot has continued to expand its product and services assortment through a series of new partnerships and collaborations including:

TSA PreCheck ® enrollment services in collaboration with Telos.

enrollment services in collaboration with Telos. Dormify products to expand its offering of college dorm and school supplies.

Power.Up™, a Dun & Bradstreet program presented by Office Depot that offers business owners credit, marketing, data, creative, and advertising services to help them grow and succeed.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Hallmark brand and their exceptional product assortment into our retail stores," said Andrew Tomlin, vice president of print and business services at Office Depot. "With Hallmark's renowned occasions assortment, combined with Office Depot's capability to custom print products through our Copy and Print centers, we are uniquely positioned to be the go-to destination for all of life's special moments."

Customers will find a variety of Hallmark products at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores, including:

Greeting Cards: A selection of cards for birthdays, holidays, and other occasions to help customers express themselves.

A selection of cards for birthdays, holidays, and other occasions to help customers express themselves. Gift Wrap and Accessories: High-quality wrapping paper, gift bags, and bows to make gifts even more special.

High-quality wrapping paper, gift bags, and bows to make gifts even more special. Stationery: Notepads, notecards, and journals to inspire creativity and keep you organized.

Notepads, notecards, and journals to inspire creativity and keep you organized. Party Supplies: Partyware, candles, and decorations to add a festive touch to any celebration.

"Bringing Hallmark products to Office Depot locations allows us to make it even easier for people to celebrate life’s meaningful moments,” said Chris Fugate, senior director of national accounts at Hallmark. "We are thrilled to be where consumers can shop for their office and personal needs.”

To find an Office Depot or OfficeMax store carrying the Hallmark collection near you, visit: https://www.officedepot.com/storelocator/

About Office Depot

Office Depot, LLC, an operating company of The ODP Corporation, is a leading specialty retailer providing innovative products and services delivered through a fully integrated omnichannel platform of Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores and an award-winning online presence, OfficeDepot.com, to support the productivity and organization of its small business, home office and education clients. Office Depot is committed to enabling its clients’ success, strengthening local communities and providing equal opportunities for all. For more information, visit officedepot.com, download the Office Depot app on your iPhone or Android, and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About The ODP Corporation

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of products, services, and technology solutions through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omni-channel presence, which includes supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals, a B2B digital procurement solution, online presence, and a network of Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores. Through its operating companies ODP Business Solutions, LLC; Office Depot, LLC; and Veyer, LLC, The ODP Corporation empowers every business, professional, and consumer to achieve more every day. For more information, visit theodpcorp.com.

ODP and ODP Business Solutions are trademarks of ODP Business Solutions, LLC. Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, LLC. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. Veyer is a trademark of Veyer, LLC. Varis is a trademark of Varis, Inc. ©2024 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employing more than 20,000 worldwide, the company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark business designs and sells greeting cards, gifts, ornaments and gift packaging in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently-owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children’s creativity around the globe. Hallmark Media operates three cable networks – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery, and Hallmark Family – as well as Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription video on-demand streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark’s headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240916448694/en/