Ofwat accused of showing ‘contempt’ to customers over water bill price rises

Politicians and campaigners condemn charging proposals, as regulator puts Thames Water into special measuresCompany by company: how much more might you pay?Thames Water placed in special measuresPoliticians and campaigners have condemned proposed water bill rises for England and Wales, accusing the industry regulator of showing "contempt" to customers who have endured poor service, sewage dumping and leaks.Ofwat's recommendation on Thursday that households pay on average £94 more over five years to fund improvements in environmental standards was described as a "bitter pill" by the chancellor, Rachel Reeves.