O'KEY Group S.A.

O’KEY GROUP S.A. REPORTS AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2025



30-Apr-2026 / 08:45 CET/CEST

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Press release 30 April 2026 O’KEY GROUP S.A. REPORTS AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2025 O`KEY Group S.A. (AIX, MOEX: OKEY, the “Group”) has announced its financial results for the full year of 2025 based on its audited consolidated financial statements. FY 2025 financial highlights [1] [2] Group revenue increased by 10.3% YoY to RUB 80.0 bn, driven by a 7.9% LFL net retail revenue growth and DA! discounters selling space increase by 3.4%.

Group EBITDA rose by 12.5% YoY to RUB 7.9 bn, while EBITDA margin grew by 0.2 pps to 9.9% led by optimisation of operating expenses and a higher share of mature DA! stores in the Group’s portfolio.

Net profit from continuing operations [3] increased by 29.4% YoY to RUB 2.0 bn in 2025.

[3] Group net profit for FY 2025 amounted to RUB 14.3 bn.

In 2025, the Group opened 8 DA! stores (net of closures) and, as of 31 December 2025, operated 232 discounters with a total selling space of 156 352 sq m. Key events in 2025 and after reporting date In March 2025, an extraordinary meeting of shareholders (EGM) approved redomicil e from Luxembourg to Kaliningrad Region, Russia.

approved redomicil In November 2025, the Group completed the sale of O’KEY hypermarket business . The DA! discounters segment remains within the perimeter of the Group. It is planned that DA! stores will continue to operate in Russia and focus on further business growth and improving the customer offer in the domestic market.

the sale of O’KEY hypermarket business In April 2026, an EGM approved delisting of the Group’s GDRs from AIX in preparation for the completion of the redomicile. It is expected that after delisting from AIX, the GDR program will continue to be traded on the Moscow Exchange. The Group’s key financial indicators for the full year of 2025 RUB mln 2025 2024 ? YoY, % Revenue from continuing operations 79,996 72,498 10.3% Gross profit 17,983 16,387 9.7% Gross margin, % 22.5% 22.6% (0.1 pps) Selling, general and administrative expenses (14,690) (14,736) - SG&A, % of revenue 18.4% 20.3% (1.9 pps) Other operating (loss) / income (218) 33 n/a Finance costs, net (160) (671) (76.2%) Foreign exchange gain / (loss) 190 (66) n/a Net profit from continuing operations 2,031 1,569 29.4% Profit from discontinued operation 12,279 419 n/a Net profit for the period 14,310 1,988 >100% EBITDA 7,914 7,034 12.5% EBITDA margin, % 9.9% 9.7% 0.2 pps Group net retail revenue and LFL-revenue dynamics RUB mln 2025 2024 ? YoY, % LFL 2025/2024, % DA! Net retail revenue 79,737 72,344 10.2% 7.9% Note: Like-for-Like-revenue (LFL-revenue) dynamics for 12 months of 2025 was calculated based on 221 DA! discounters’ revenue. Group Stores and Selling Space in 12M 2025 Stores and Selling Space 2025 2024 Net change Change, % Number of DA! stores, EoP 232 224 8 3.6% Total selling space of DA! (sq m), EoP 156,352 151,239 5,113 3.4% For more information, please contact: Natalya Belyavskaya Head of Investor Relations Natalya.Belyavskaya@market-da.ru www.okeygroup.lu ABOUT THE COMPANY O`KEY GROUP S.A. (AIX, MOEX: OKEY) – is one of the main players in the Russian retail market, which owns a chain of stores under the DA! brand. By the end of 2025, the Group operated 232 DA! discounters in more than 87 places of the Central Federal District of Russia, as well as two distribution centers in the Moscow region. The Group opened its first discounters in 2015 and has been steadily growing since then. Historically, the Group also owned a chain of hypermarkets under the O’KEY brand, and sold this segment of the business at the end of 2025. In 2025, the Group's revenue amounted to 80.0 billion rubles, and EBITDA — 7.9 billion rubles. The O`KEY GROUP S.A. shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd and its beneficial owners – 49.11%; GSU Ltd – 34.14%; free-float and other holders – 16.75%. DISCLAIMER These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically include words such as ‘expects’ and ‘anticipates’ and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises, nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. [1]All results are presented according to IFRS 16 unless stated otherwise. [2] The Group's results for FY 2025 are presented without taking into account data on the hypermarket segment in relation to their sale at the end of November 2025. The data for FY 2024 has been adjusted accordingly for comparability purposes. [3] The Group's net profit from continuing operations excludes a one-off non-monetary effect from discontinued operation due to the sale of the hypermarket segment by the Group in November 2025.

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