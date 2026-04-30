O'Key Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1C7DM / ISIN: US6708662019
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30.04.2026 08:45:03
O’KEY GROUP S.A. REPORTS AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2025
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O'KEY Group S.A.
Press release
30 April 2026
O’KEY GROUP S.A. REPORTS AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2025
O`KEY Group S.A. (AIX, MOEX: OKEY, the “Group”) has announced its financial results for the full year of 2025 based on its audited consolidated financial statements.
FY 2025 financial highlights [1] [2]
Key events in 2025 and after reporting date
The Group’s key financial indicators for the full year of 2025
Group net retail revenue and LFL-revenue dynamics
Note: Like-for-Like-revenue (LFL-revenue) dynamics for 12 months of 2025 was calculated based on 221 DA! discounters’ revenue.
Group Stores and Selling Space in 12M 2025
For more information, please contact:
ABOUT THE COMPANY
O`KEY GROUP S.A. (AIX, MOEX: OKEY) – is one of the main players in the Russian retail market, which owns a chain of stores under the DA! brand. By the end of 2025, the Group operated 232 DA! discounters in more than 87 places of the Central Federal District of Russia, as well as two distribution centers in the Moscow region.
The Group opened its first discounters in 2015 and has been steadily growing since then. Historically, the Group also owned a chain of hypermarkets under the O’KEY brand, and sold this segment of the business at the end of 2025.
In 2025, the Group's revenue amounted to 80.0 billion rubles, and EBITDA — 7.9 billion rubles.
The O`KEY GROUP S.A. shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd and its beneficial owners – 49.11%; GSU Ltd – 34.14%; free-float and other holders – 16.75%.
DISCLAIMER
These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically include words such as ‘expects’ and ‘anticipates’ and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises, nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.
[1]All results are presented according to IFRS 16 unless stated otherwise.
[2] The Group's results for FY 2025 are presented without taking into account data on the hypermarket segment in relation to their sale at the end of November 2025. The data for FY 2024 has been adjusted accordingly for comparability purposes.
[3] The Group's net profit from continuing operations excludes a one-off non-monetary effect from discontinued operation due to the sale of the hypermarket segment by the Group in November 2025.
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
2318374 30-Apr-2026
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