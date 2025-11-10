Oklo Aktie
Oklo Stock Surged to a 52-Week High in October but Has Fallen Since. What's Next?
Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) stock hit an all-time high of $193.84 per share on Oct. 15, surging a whopping 700% through mid-October. Though the stock pulled back for a breather after that, it still ended the month up 18.9%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Good news continued to flow for the nuclear energy start-up, with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) selecting Oklo for yet another pilot program and the company signing a massive $2 billion partnership for nuclear fuel recycling.All eyes are now on Nov. 11, when Oklo announces its third-quarter numbers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
