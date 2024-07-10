OKYO Pharma Reports Promising Categorical Data From OK-101 Phase 2 Study In Dry Eye Disease

(RTTNews) - OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) Wednesday announced promising categorical data from the Phase 2 study of its OK-101 ophthalmic solution in patients with dry eye disease.

Results from the Phase 2 study were analyzed by categorical evaluation of the data set and responder-rate analyses.

The analyses showed that 34.2 percent of patients treated with OK-101 showed both a reduction in conjunctival sum staining and in the pain symptom compared with 20.3 percent on placebo. Similarly, the number of patients with reduction in conjunctival sum staining and burning/stinging symptoms were also higher at 32.9 percent in the OK-101-treated group compared to the 20.3 percent placebo-treated group.

"These analyses have identified conjunctival staining and ocular pain as the highest potential "sign" and "symptom" co-primary endpoints to be explored in the next DED trial of OK-101," OKYO Pharma said in a release.