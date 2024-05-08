OMNIA Partners and Knightscope Team Up to Serve Public Sector

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence ("AI”) technologies focused on public safety, and OMNIA Partners, the largest and most experienced purchasing organization for public sector procurement, have extended an agreement to offer, without a formal bidding and contracting process, Knightscope’s Autonomous Security Robots ("ASRs”) and Emergency Communications Devices ("ECDs”) to the more than 115,000 state and local government agencies and educational institutions participating in the OMNIA Partners cooperative.

"With almost 10,000 devices already deployed at education institutions, public-sector agencies and corporate campuses, Knightscope underscores its commitment to elevate safety at the places people live, work, study and visit,” said William Santana Li, chairman and CEO at Knightscope. "Our agreement with OMNIA Partners provides an efficient and affordable path to acquire the most advanced technologies available to organizations under constant budget pressure.”

Through the purchasing power of OMNIA Partners, participating agencies can leverage a cooperative contract with Knightscope to develop the best program to solve specific security challenges enabling them to protect their property and monitor the status remotely.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more at www.knightscope.com.

About OMNIA Partners

As your ally in the purchasing process, OMNIA Partners is dedicated to optimizing procurement for your organization. Our goal is to improve the way your organization identifies, evaluates, and procures what they need at the best value. With free membership, you’ll gain full access to our portfolio of leading national supplier contracts, spend visibility, analytics, and subject matter experts to help you identify more strategic and efficient ways to procure. We are here to help you achieve your procurement goals while saving you time and money along the way. Discover a better way to buy at www.omniapartners.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

