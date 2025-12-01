Start in die smarte Geldanlage - 50 € geschenkt! Bei Eröffnung Code "FI67TH50ZN" eingeben. -W-

Omnicom Group Aktie

Omnicom Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 871706 / ISIN: US6819191064

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.12.2025 15:05:34

Omnicom To Cut 4,000 Jobs, Shutter Advt. Agency Brands Amid Interpublic Integration

(RTTNews) - Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC) is set to lay off more than 4,000 employees and shutter several well-known advertising agency brands as part of the integration and restructuring following its ongoing acquisition of US peer The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG), according to the Financial Times report on Monday.

The job cuts are mainly expected in administrative and some leadership positions. These job cuts follow last year's 3,000 job cuts at Omnicom. Interpublic has also cut 2,400 jobs in the first half of 2025, following the near 4,000 cut last year.

Though the combined company will together run dozens of advertising agencies, it will also shutter some of the well-known advertising agency brands.

The acquisition closed on November 26 following the receipt of its final approval from European regulators.

A year ago, Omnicom agreed to acquire Interpublic in a stock-for-stock transaction. Interpublic shareholders will receive 0.344 Omnicom shares for each share of Interpublic common stock they own.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Omnicom Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Omnicom Group Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Omnicom Group Inc. 62,10 0,23% Omnicom Group Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15:21 November 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
14:26 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
13:29 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
30.11.25 KW 48: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
30.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 48: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX etwas fester -- DAX deutlich schwächer -- US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Montag freundlich, während sich der deutsche Leitindex mit klaren Abschlägen zeigt. An den US-Börsen geht es abwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen