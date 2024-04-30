On to Release First Quarter 2024 Results on Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 before U.S. financial markets open.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on May 14, 2024 (2 p.m. Central European Time). To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers:

United States: United Kingdom: Switzerland: +1 646 307 19 63

+44 203 481 42 47

+41 43 210 51 63

No access code necessary.

Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website and via the following link. Following the call, a recording will be available on the Company's website.

About On

On was born in the Swiss Alps in 2010 with the mission to ignite the human spirit through movement – a mission that still guides the brand today. Fourteen years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities and tennis. On’s award-winning CloudTec® innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides within the circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fan base – inspiring humans to explore, discover and Dream On.

On is present in more than 60 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on.com.

