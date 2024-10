One Wall Street Analyst Thinks RTX Stock Is Going to $120. Is It a Buy?

A Bernstein analyst recently raised the company's price target on RTX (NYSE: RTX) stock to $120 from $115 and maintained a "market perform" rating. The analyst notes that the aerospace and defense stock has had a strong run recently in line with the defense sector.Moreover, on the commercial aerospace side, management's affirmation that the geared turbofan (GTF) removals and inspections for possible defects are on track helps to de-risk the stock.The price target is close to where the stock trades now, and a market perform rating can be seen as a sell rating. After all, if a stock is only likely to perform in line with the market, then there's no point in taking on stock-specific risk by buying it.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool