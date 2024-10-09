|
10.10.2024 00:52:00
One Wall Street Analyst Thinks RTX Stock Is Going to $120. Is It a Buy?
A Bernstein analyst recently raised the company's price target on RTX (NYSE: RTX) stock to $120 from $115 and maintained a "market perform" rating. The analyst notes that the aerospace and defense stock has had a strong run recently in line with the defense sector.Moreover, on the commercial aerospace side, management's affirmation that the geared turbofan (GTF) removals and inspections for possible defects are on track helps to de-risk the stock.The price target is close to where the stock trades now, and a market perform rating can be seen as a sell rating. After all, if a stock is only likely to perform in line with the market, then there's no point in taking on stock-specific risk by buying it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RTX A-Smehr Nachrichten
|
27.08.24
|Ausblick: RTX A-S präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
13.08.24
|Erste Schätzungen: RTX A-S zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.05.24
|Ausblick: RTX A-S stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)