OneStream Prices IPO Of 24.50 Mln Shares At $20.00/shr

(RTTNews) - OneStream Inc. announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 24.50 million shares of its Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $20.00 per share.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 24, 2024 under the symbol "OS." The offering is expected to close on July 25, 2024. The offering consists of about 18.05 million shares of Class A common stock to be sold by OneStream and about 6.45 million shares to be sold by existing stockholders.

In addition, OneStream has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.68 million shares of Class A common stock from OneStream at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

OneStream intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to it from this offering to purchase newly issued common units of OneStream Software LLC, of which OneStream will be the sole manager.

OneStream intends to use the remaining net proceeds to purchase common units of OneStream Software LLC and shares of Class C common stock from certain of its existing stockholders in a synthetic secondary transaction at a purchase price per unit equal to the initial public offering price per share of Class A common stock, net of underwriting discounts and commissions.

OneStream will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.