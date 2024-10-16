Bystronic AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Ongoing weak market dynamics impact order intake



16.10.2024 / 06:30 CET/CEST



Declining order intake in the first nine months in all regions

Minor improvement of order intake in third quarter 2024 over both previous quarters

Implementation of further restructuring program measures KPIs CHF million 9M 2024 9M 2023 in % in % CER1 Order intake 466.7 624.6 (25.3) (22.9) Net sales 488.4 681.2 (28.3) (25.9) Order backlog 235.2 347.9 (32.4) (29.5) 1 at constant exchange rates



Zurich, October 16, 2024 – In the first nine months of 2024, the market environment remained challenging, and order intake at CHF 466.7 million was 25.3% below the prior year (-22.9% at constant exchange rates). Due to customers’ restrained investment activity, new orders declined in all regions. Compared to the first two quarters of 2024, the third quarter was slightly better for Bystronic due to positive developments in the APAC and China regions.



Sales declined 28.3% in the first nine months (-25.9% in constant exchange rates) to CHF 488.4 million.



As part of the previously announced restructuring program, Bystronic has launched wide ranging measures and reduced the size of the company’s executive board to four members. With the introduction of a divisional organizational structure, group functions and locations are being consolidated. In total, Bystronic will eliminate about 500 positions worldwide. Included in that are about 80 employees at the Niederönz (Switzerland) location. In addition, Bystronic is closing the former production for automation solutions in Italy. Automation products will continue to be produced in China and Switzerland.



About Bystronic

Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is a leading global technology company in the field of sheet metal processing. The focus is on the automation of the complete material and data flow of the cutting and bending process chain. The intelligent networking of laser cutting systems and press brakes based on innovative automation, software, and service solutions is key to achieving the comprehensive digitalization of the sheet metal processing industry.



