11.06.2024 21:18:01
Ontario Mine Rescue names 2024 provincial competition winners
Mine rescue volunteers across Ontario competed at the provincial championship in Thunder Bay last week, concluding with an awards ceremony on Friday.Out of eight teams, Agnico Eagle’s Macassa Mine came out on top – the first provincial victory for the mine since 1986.Every year, mine rescue competitions evaluate mine rescue volunteers on an essential set of emergency response skills, from firefighting to first aid, through both live-action scenarios and a theory test.This year’s provincial competition saw a scenario that began with a motor vehicle collision, which tested their proficiency with hydraulic rescue tools and first-aid treatment.After safely extricating two casualties from the vehicles, teams navigated their way through a complex simulated mine to secure the location of a fire that had already been quelled by a foam generator. At this section, the most challenging part of underground scenario began, as teams discovered smoke fuming from a vent. Observation skills were key as they searched for clues in dark, smokey conditions to locate and extinguish the mystery fire.“We’re happy to announce that all teams completed the problem safely and successfully,” Shawn Rideout, chief mine rescue officer, said at the awards ceremony. “There is only one winner, but in a sense, all volunteers have won something – they all persevered through the problem, learned from it, and are better first responders because of it. At the end of the day, that’s the goal of mine rescue competitions.”The overall winning teams of the competition, including the champions, are:Provincial Champion – Agnico Eagle Macassa Mine#1 Captain Nicholas Perrier#2 Jackson Lafrance#3 Jean-Francois Racine#4 Denis DionVice Captain Hubert Gour#6 Carlie Dewar#7 Colin PriceBriefing Officer April BelecqueCoaches: Jonathan Boutin and Cliff McGillMine Rescue Officers: Nick Schwehr and Shawn ShailRunner Up – Lake Shore Gold Timmins West Bell Creek MinesIndividual Technician Competition1st – Dan Rioux, Glencore Sudbury INO Fraser and Nickel Rim South Mines2nd – Kyle Oullette, Alamos Island Gold Mine3rd – Nick Fram, Vale Sudbury West MinesTeam Special Equipment Award – Canadian Gypsum Corporation Hagersville MineTeam First Aid Award – Lake Shore Gold TimminsTeam Firefighting Award – Lake Shore Gold TimminsBriefing Officer Award – Tyler Williams, Lake Shore Gold TimminsTeam Theory Exam Award – Glencore Sudbury INOMine rescue competitions have occurred annually since 1950, acting as a province-wide, standardized evaluation of mine rescue volunteers across Ontario. The event, that spans two months, showcases the unwavering dedication of miners who constantly train to improve their knowledge and capabilities for the safety of their fellow miners and communities.Ontario Mine Rescue, a part of Workplace Safety North, operates under the authority of the Occupational Health and Safety Act. For eight decades, OMR has delivered training and ensuring standards are maintained across the province.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
