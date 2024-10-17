|
Open Enrollment Is Here: 3 Signs It's Time to Change Your Medicare Advantage Plan
Medicare enrollees have the option to change their health coverage each year during fall open enrollment, which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. If you're on Medicare Advantage, you may be wondering if it pays to sign up for a new plan for 2025. Here are a few signs that you should at least consider a switch.Many retirees live on a tight budget with little wiggle room. If that's your situation, and the cost of your Medicare Advantage plan is increasing in 2025, then that's reason alone to look at different plan choices.You may especially want to consider getting a new plan if your Social Security cost-of-living adjustment won't be enough to cover that increase in cost. Next year, benefits are set to rise by 2.5%. But if your monthly benefit isn't that large to begin with, it may not amount to such a big increase.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
