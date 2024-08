Opera Limited Q2 Net Income Rises; Revenue Up 17%

(RTTNews) - Opera Limited (OPRA) reported second quarter net income of $19.3 million, compared to net income of $13.5 million, a year ago. Earnings per ADS was $0.22 compared to $0.15. Adjusted EBITDA was $26.6 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $20.5 million. Revenue increased by 17% to $109.7 million.

For the full year of 2024, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $461 - 467 million, and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $110 - 113 million.

For the third quarter of 2024, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $119 - 121 million, and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $27.0 - 28.5 million.

Shares of Opera Limited are up 4% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

