Opinion: This Is the Most Overlooked Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Right Now

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have led the market higher in 2024. Nvidia shares, for example, have risen in value by 140% this year. The company currently has a massive $2.9 trillion market cap.Want to make big money with AI stocks? You'll have to look at smaller, lesser-known companies. There's one AI stock right now valued at just $1.7 billion that you should take a closer look at. In fact, Nvidia has bet nearly $4 million of its own cash on this growth stock.Earlier this year, Nvidia revealed that it had made multimillion-dollar investments in a small handful of companies. Most of these companies had worked with Nvidia before, using their chips to power their AI products and services. One of those investments was a $3.7 million bet on SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN), which traded at a $500 million valuation just prior to Nvidia's investment.