Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announces that the all-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme equipped with optional 22” wheels and tires achieved a combined WLTP range of up to 701 km/436 miles (UK)1.

All-electric optimized engineering leads all-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme SUV to another European market-leading combined WLTP range of up to 701 KM/426 Miles (UK) (Photo: Business Wire)

This news follows the company’s test results announced earlier this month of 707 km/440 miles (UK) on standard 20” wheels and tires. Both findings mean the Fisker Ocean Extreme, including the limited edition Fisker Ocean One, has the longest range of any battery electric SUV sold in Europe today.

"These WLTP range results for the 20” and 22” wheels and tires are another example of the Fisker Ocean leading with design, innovation, and sustainability. Our talented engineering team has gone over every detail to deliver best-in-market range combined with high-quality craftsmanship to our Fisker Ocean Extreme European customers,” Fisker’s Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said.

Thanks to the sophisticated engineering of the battery, motors, brakes, and tires, installing the larger 22” wheels results in minimal impact to the WLTP range compared to the standard 20” wheels. In addition, the aerodynamic design of the wheel arch lining and underbody elements of the Fisker Ocean SUV optimize airflow, further enhancing the vehicle’s performance and driving experience.

The Fisker Ocean zero-emissions SUV combines ingenious engineering, innovation, affordability, and sustainability in three versions: Extreme, Ultra, and Sport, with some trims sold out in several launch markets. Shoppers can reserve and configure the Fisker Ocean via the Fisker website.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by designing and developing individual mobility in alignment with nature. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to create the world’s most sustainable and emotional electric vehicles. To learn more, visit Fiskerinc.com and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "is to be," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the quotation of our CEO, the statements regarding the planned launch timing, pricing, delivery, and estimated range of the Fisker Ocean, the planned timing of the opening of Fisker facilities, the Company's future performance, and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fisker's limited operating history; Fisker's ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed-upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fisker's ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker's inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker's inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fisker's Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the heading "Risk Factors", filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

1 This WLTP range number applies to Fisker’s European markets. WLTP measurements conducted on Fisker Ocean Extreme with standard 20” and optional 22” wheels. Actual range will vary with conditions such as external environment, vehicle configuration, wheel size and diameter, and vehicle use. Fisker expects EPA range figures for the US market to follow shortly.

