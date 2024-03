Oragenics Appoints Kelly As Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) announced on Monday that James Kelly, a Neurologist, has been appointed as its chief medical officer.

Kelly will be responsible for supervising the upcoming Phase II clinical trial of the company's primary drug candidate ONP-002.

Before this role, Kelly was the executive director of the Marcus Institute for Brain Health and a Professor of Neurology at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Colorado.