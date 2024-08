Oragenics Successfully Completes Genotoxicity Study Of ONP-002 To Treat Concussion; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) Monday said its lead drug candidate ONP-002, proposed for the treatment of concussion, has successfully completed an in vivo study to determine if multi-day treatments of ONP-002 cause DNA damage and increased risk of cancer. The shares were up more than 6 percent in pre-market to $1.49.

A concussion is a mild traumatic brain injury that affects brain function.

Results from the in vivo study showed that multi-day treatment for concussion using ONP-002 will not cause genotoxicity. The company said it plans to conduct a Phase 2 study of ONP-002 in concussed patients.

Oragenics stock had closed at $1.40, up 29.63 percent on Friday. It has traded in the range of $0.86 - $7.74 in the last 1 year.