Oramed Board Authorizes Stock Repurchase Plan - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) announced that its Board has authorized a common stock repurchase plan allowing for the buy-back of up to $20 million in maximum value of its common stock through open market purchases, privately-negotiated transactions. The company said the payment for shares repurchased under the program will be funded using the cash on hand.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals is a platform technology pioneer in the field of oral delivery solutions for drugs currently delivered via injection. Oramed has offices in Israel.

