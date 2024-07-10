Orange Cyberdefense Selects NICE CXone for Customer Service Excellence and Simplified Global Operations

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that Orange Cyberdefense, a global cybersecurity company that provides a range of services and solutions to protect organizations from cyber threats, has selected NICE CXone to simplify its mission-critical service operations for its customers across nine countries and sixteen sites, enabling fast, seamless, and consistent CX for all clients globally.

Orange Cyberdefense chose NICE CXone for its convergence power and completeness, allowing them to remove lingering silos across all service operations, provide transparency into the customer and agent experience, and create an advanced future proof CX operation. Through the power of NICE CXone, Orange Cyberdefense has simplified its infrastructure to route interactions based on skills and language and reduce the number of manual touchpoints to ensure 24/7 high-quality assistance regardless of location. With all users connected to one easy-to-use platform, agents can collaborate with teams globally while continuing to work in a hybrid mode. CXone significantly improves agent empowerment and offers a differentiating customer experience.

"I’m excited to see how our customer experiences and company are evolving with NICE CXone,” said François Borlido, CIO, Orange Cyberdefense. "Due to the nature of our business, we strive to deliver the highest possible quality service to our customers around the clock. As customer behaviors change due to the new digital demands, we must ensure we not only keep up with expectations but exceed them. With one integrated platform, I believe our customer experience will improve beyond what I already thought was possible. Working with NICE and Orange Business, I feel confident that we will be able to anticipate and prepare for future needs.”

"Like many large companies, Orange Cyberdefense has experienced information silos across services, technologies, and teams from M&A growth,” said Darren Rushworth, President, NICE International. "NICE’s purpose-built AI helped knock down these silos by connecting agents and integrating with other systems to create consistency across customer experiences. We are excited to assist in Orange Cyberdefense’s digital future as they protect organizations from cyber threats.”

